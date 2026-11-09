IRCTC helicopter booking service live for Shri Baba Kedarnath: Things to remember before booking your seat

IRCTC, a popular government-owned site for ticket booking, has started helicopter booking for Kedarnath, so the pilgrims of Chardham Yatra can reserve a seat from home. The facility went live on the IRCTC portal on October 9 at 3 p.m. Kedarnath is the second shrine to get helicopter booking after Hemkund Sahib. Pilgrims can book flights for travel between October 16 and November 9, 2026, noting that the temple will close for winter from November 11 (2026) onwards.

Tickets are sold online only

IRCTC has built a dedicated page for helicopter booking, and Kedarnath tickets are sold there and nowhere else. There is no offline counter for this route. The Uttarakhand government runs the scheme with IRCTC, and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Corporation (UKADA) released the booking details. Hemkund Sahib helicopter tickets opened on the same portal on September 22, 2026.

How to book a Kedarnath helicopter ticket

Open https://www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in/. The home page shows helicopter booking for Hemkund Sahib and Kedarnath.

Click "Book Ticket".

On the login page, choose "Create an account" and register.

Log in with your mobile number and password.

Pick a travel date between October 16 and November 9, 2026, and finish the payment.

Before you start, here are things to know

The portal needs an account before it will show you dates. Register with a mobile number, set a password, and keep the seasonal window in mind.

Chardham Yatra 2026: pilgrim numbers

The Chardham Yatra covers Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, and it begins once the doors of Kedarnath open. They opened on April 22 this year and will stay open until winter sets in. Kedarnath sits in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. The State Emergency Operation Centre reports 1,105,676 pilgrims at Kedarnath since then, the highest of the four Dhams. Badrinath, where the yatra began on April 23, has recorded 908,619 pilgrims. Gangotri has seen 528,406, and Yamunotri 507,421. Hemkund Sahib, the Sikh pilgrimage site, has received 55,411 visitors.

Kedarnath helicopter booking: Things to know

Can I book a Kedarnath helicopter ticket offline?

No. IRCTC sells these tickets only through heliyatra.irctc.co.in.

When did booking open, and for which dates?

Booking opened on October 9 at 3 p.m. for travel between October 16 and November 9, 2026.

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