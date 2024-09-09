iQOO Z9 Turbo+ to launch with Dimensity 9300+ SoC and 6000mAh battery and more: Details

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQOO Z9 Turbo+

After the successful launch of the iQOO Z9 Turbo earlier this year, the company is set to announce its higher-end version, which will be named Z9 Turbo+ in the Chinese market. The upcoming smartphone’s pre-order has already started, and it has already started silently, with its design similar to the original Z9 Turbo.

Here’s a breakdown of its key specifications and features.

iQOO Z9 Turbo+: Design and Display

The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which offers smooth visuals and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. The screen will support HDR10+, Dolby Vision and a 480Hz touch sampling rate, making it ideal for gaming and multimedia.

Performance and hardware upgrades

One of the most significant changes in the Turbo+ model is the processor- as it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, which means the company has replaced the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 which was found in the earlier model.

The device will further offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, which ensures fast performance and ample storage.

Camera setup

The smartphone retains a 50MP main camera with OIS for stable shots, which is further paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it sports a 16MP Samsung camera for selfies and video calls. The rear camera is capable of 4K video recording, delivering high-quality visuals.

Battery and charging

The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is powered by a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, which enables the device to charge up quickly while ensuring long-lasting usage.

Additional features

Other notable features include 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is also IP64-rated for dust and splash resistance.

Expected launch date

The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is expected to launch in September itself- but the date is yet not unleashed by the company (by the time of writing). More details regarding pricing and availability will be revealed in the coming days.

