iQOO Z11x 5G India launch set for March 12: 7200mAh battery, Dimensity 7400 Turbo and Amazon sale confirmed

New Delhi:

iQOO is all set to launch its new Z-series phone, the iQOO Z11x 5G, in India on March 12 at noon. You will only find it on Amazon India, and the teasers are already out, showing off the design and some key specs. They’re pitching this as a big step up from last year’s Z10x 5G—especially in terms of battery and performance.

iQOO Z11x 5G: Price in India (Expected)

So, what about the price? The listing hints that the iQOO Z11x 5G (with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage) will land somewhere around Rs 23,000. You get two colour options: Black and Mint Green. That puts it right in the thick of India’s mid-range phone crowd.

7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging

Now, the battery is where this thing really stands out. The iQOO is packed in a massive 7,200mAh cell—one of the biggest you’ll see at this price. It supports 44W wired fast charging, plus reverse charging if you want to top up other gadgets. iQOO says you can expect up to 40 hours of video streaming, 93 hours of music, 15.4 hours of gaming, and almost 19 hours of scrolling social media. They’re also promising the battery holds up well for up to six years.

Performance and software

Under the hood, the Z11x 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chip. The company is bragging about an AnTuTu score over a million, so it should be plenty fast for gaming or juggling apps. Out of the box, it runs Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top.

Design and camera setup

On the back, the phone sports a square camera module with rounded edges. You get two camera sensors, an LED flash, and a ring-style light. While iQOO hasn’t shared all the camera details yet, they say it’ll be an upgrade over the Z10x 5G, which had a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

What’s new compared to iQOO Z10x?

Comparing it to the older Z10x: that phone came in at Rs 13,499 with a 6,500mAh battery and a Dimensity 7300 chip. The new Z11x 5G steps up with a bigger 7,200mAh battery, the latest Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, more storage (256 GB), and Android 16. iQOO’s clearly hoping these upgrades will help it stand out in India’s crowded mid-range market.