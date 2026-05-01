iQOO Z11 may launch in India soon with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and 9020mAh battery

New Delhi:

iQOO launched the Z11 series in China earlier this year, and it looks like the brand’s ready to go global. According to PIB, both the Z11 and Z11x just surfaced on Vivo Malaysia’s website. Seems like Vivo is gearing up for a worldwide rollout, with the official launch set for May 6. Pre-reservations kicked off back on April 27. Since India already got the Z11x, people are now watching for the standard Z11 to make its debut there.

Snapdragon chipset in the global variant

Let’s talk about the biggest change first: the global Z11 will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, swapping out the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chip from the Chinese model. That’s a pretty significant shift. Rumour has it that this new Z11 could essentially be a rebranded Vivo T5 Pro. If true, expect a phone focused on gaming, multitasking, and staying power.

Display and battery could be major selling points

On the display front, the Z11 is said to pack a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a lightning-fast 165Hz refresh rate. Whether you’re gaming or just scrolling, you’ll get smooth visuals and quick touch response. The battery is no slouch either; reports suggest a huge 9,020mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging, somehow wrapped into a body that’s only 8.25mm thick. That’s a massive battery for a phone that isn’t a brick.

Camera and durability features

For photos, you’ll get a 50MP main camera with OIS for steadier shots and a simple 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 16MP selfie camera for your video calls or, let’s be honest, your Instagram Stories. Durability gets a boost too—the device is expected to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings, so dust and water aren’t much of a worry.

Expected price in India

As for the price, based on what the phone sells for in China, you can expect the iQOO Z11 to land in India at around Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000. That puts it right in the heart of the mid-range market. With a sharp display, a monster battery, and decent processing power, the Z11 is shaping up to attract anyone who wants a strong all-around phone without dropping flagship-level cash.