The iQOO 16 is set to launch in India this December. Its first launch took place in China back in September, so fans have been waiting a while. The company has not dropped an official launch date yet, but people spotted a dedicated Amazon India microsite for the phone, so it is definitely coming soon. The company already shared that the Indian model will pack Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset and run on OriginOS 7 based on Android 17.

iQOO 16: India launch and availability details

A tipster named Paras Guglani mentioned the Amazon listing over on X, saying it briefly showed the phone would launch next month. The page disappeared soon after, but the buzz didn’t. Nipun Marya, who heads up iQOO India, confirmed the iQOO 16 is arriving soon, but still kept the date under wraps. At the India Mobile Congress 2026, the phone made an appearance, and its Indian version turned up on Geekbench with 12GB RAM and Android 17.

iQOO 16 Specifications and Performance (Expected)

Here’s what you can expect: power. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip runs on a 2nm process and hits speeds up to 5.01GHz. On Geekbench, the device racked up 2,944 points for single-core and 10,029 for multi-core, as the numbers are impressive.

Looks-wise, the Indian variant sticks to the same design as the Chinese version. It should ship with OriginOS 7 running on Android 17.

Talking about the specifications, the China version will give us a good idea of what is coming to the market. The handset will feature a huge 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) made with Samsung’s M16 material. The refresh rate is a lightning-quick 165Hz, and the screen supports 1.07 billion colours, plus a wild 5,000Hz touch sampling rate. In HBM mode, peak brightness climbs to 2,800 nits.

Battery capacity

The Chinese version holds an 8,400mAh cell, with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Price and variants

As for the price and final features for the Indian variant, iQOO has not yet shared anything. But the Chinese model starts at CNY 5,999, which is around Rs. 86,000 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version.

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