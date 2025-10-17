iQOO 15 flagship confirmed for November India launch: What to expect iQOO has confirmed the launch of the iQOO 15 smartphone in India. It will run on OriginOS 16 and be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

New Delhi:

iQOO has announced that it will be launching a new high-end smartphone in India. The upcoming iQOO 15 will be a premium device, featuring the latest technology from Qualcomm to ensure better performance.

The smartphone will run on the company’s new OriginOS 6, which was recently rolled out. The company confirmed in an X post that the device will debut in India in November. However, before its India release, the iQOO 15 is scheduled to launch in China on October 20. The company has not revealed any further official details, but more information is expected after the Chinese launch.

The iQOO 15 is expected to be among the first batch of Chinese flagships to launch in India this season. While its predecessor, the iQOO 13, debuted in December, this earlier launch timeline may be due to the rumoured debut of the OnePlus 15, which is also expected in mid-November.

iQOO 15 expected specifications

The Chinese version of the iQOO 15 will feature a new gaming chip called the Q3, along with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. This combination is set to greatly enhance gaming performance, providing smoother gameplay and better graphics, including more realistic lighting effects.

Performance and Cooling

The phone is confirmed to feature 144fps gameplay at 2K resolution.

It will feature an 8K vapour chamber Dome cooling system, which is said to offer 47 percent improved cooling performance compared to the iQOO 13.

Display and Build

Leaks suggest the iQOO 15 could feature a large 6.85-inch 2K LTPO Samsung “Everest” AMOLED display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and an impressive 6,000 nits of peak brightness.

Similar to last year's model, the iQOO 15 is rumoured to include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and carry an IP68/IP69 rating for comprehensive water and dust resistance.

Battery and Charging

The phone could pack a substantial 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Cameras

On the optics front, the iQOO 15 is rumored to feature a triple rear camera setup:

A 50MP primary shooter.

A 50MP periscope telephoto lens (with 3x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom).

A 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The front camera is expected to be a high-resolution 50MP shooter.

ALSO READ: Voltas Diwali Dhamaka: ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines available at up to 50% discount