iPhone with USB Type-C port sold at $3,000: All you need to know

Apple retains the lightning port on its iPhones, numerous engineers have given their own changes to ditch the port for a USB Type-C. One such is now happening auction with some other key spotlight - it is claimed to be the sector's first completely water-proof iPhone in the history of Apple.

The iPhone X has witnessed an eBay auction for the device with a winning bid of simply 3,000 USD which is notably less than the expecting price of 86,000 USD.

The one-of-its-kind iPhone has been developed by Gernot Jöbstl, who shows the device in his first-ever YouTube video. The video by Jöbstl specifies that his creation has been inspired by that of engineering student Ken Pillonel, who recently managed to install a USB Type-C port on his iPhone X.

The waterproof capabilities on his own iPhone X are considered to be one of the big improvements that Jöbstl made. He used a water-proof USB Type-C port on his iPhone to do this. That, and some amazing glue used at the insides of the tool. In his video, Jöbstl further demonstrates the water-resistant nature of the cellphone by keeping it under the running water with an unlocked display the entire time, where the iPhone X appears to take on any amount of water with no system defects.

Jöbstl additionally suggests the operating of the USB Type-C port by means of connecting the cellphone to a computer/desktop for the usage of a Type-C to C cable. The changed iPhone X may be visible charging through the laptop and its statistics are displayed at the computer as well.