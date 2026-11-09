iPhone Duo gets 100000 optimised apps, but Instagram and other apps still face issues

Two weeks after the iPhone Duo went on sale worldwide, Apple said that more than 100,000 apps have been optimised for it. The tech giant reported that thousands of applications were picked up for updates each day as developers adapted to the foldable's inner screen. A higher count does not mean every app behaves well on that screen, though.

What did Apple say about app optimisation?

The Verge reported that Apple has response to the launch. Susan Prescott, the Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations at Apple, said in a statement that the company has been encouraged by how fast developers are adapting to the form factor and is grateful for their work. She further added that the number of optimised apps on the App Store keeps rising as more people use the device.

The iPhone Duo runs iOS 27.1 and opens into a wider inner display, so existing app layouts need changes to fit it.

Where apps still fall short?

While Apple has been optimizing it, Instagram on the other hand is showing layout problems, despite of being carried by Apple's "Made for iPhone Duo" label.

Adam Mosseri, who runs the entire functioning of Instagram, called the foldable a "bit of a tricky form factor".

Apps written for ordinary handsets are said to handle the wider display in two unsatisfying ways. Some keep their content inside a small window, which leaves dead space around it. Others stretch the existing interface across the screen, so buttons, images and navigation land in the wrong place.

Tools for developers

Apple reportedly wanted the developers to build against the iOS 27.1 software development kit. With it, an application could use the whole inner display and rearrange itself when the phone folds or unfolds.

Developers can also lay out several sections side by side rather than scaling up a phone layout. Xcode now includes tools for spotting layout faults and testing how an app responds to resizing.

Apple introduces tools to improve app experiences on iPhone Duo

Apple said that it encouraged the developers to use its latest iOS 27.1 software development kit (SDK) to build applications specifically for the foldable. The updated tools enables the apps to use the full inner display and adjust their layouts when users fold or unfold the device.

Developers can further create interfaces that has multiple sections placed next to each other (side by side).

Furthermore, Apple has introduced tools in Xcode to help developers identify layout problems and test how their applications respond to resizing.

While Apple says all apps can run on the iPhone Duo, those built using the latest development tools are better equipped to take advantage of its foldable displays.

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