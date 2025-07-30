iPhone buyers: Now you can video call Apple specialists for advice Apple has announced this service to help users compare devices and get personalised advice. India is the second country to receive this service.

With a rising number of people browsing and shopping online, iPhone maker Apple on Wednesday announced a new service for customers in India. This service will enable them to connect with an Apple specialist via video call for personalized advice and help comparing models when purchasing Apple products.

In a release, Apple stated that India is the second country to receive this service, which builds on the company's expanding retail presence here. Earlier this year, Apple launched the Apple Store app in India to provide an easier and more personalized Browse, buying, and support experience.

Advise from comfort on home

"Apple today introduced Shop with a Specialist over Video in India, offering customers a new way to shop for Apple products on the Apple Store online. The service connects customers with an Apple Store team member via a secure, one-way video call to browse the latest Apple products, including the iPhone 16 lineup; discover new features; and learn about Apple’s trade-in program, financing options, and more—all from the comfort of their homes," Apple said in a release.

During the session, customers can receive tailored, personalised advice, allowing them to compare models and learn more about available purchase options to decide on the product that best suits their needs. The service, offered in English, will support customers on both iOS and non-iOS devices.

"India is a vibrant and dynamic market, and we're thrilled to deepen our connection with customers here through Shop with a Specialist over Video,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple's head of Retail Online.

