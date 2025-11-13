iPhone 18 Pro Max weight leaked: Tipped to be Apple's heaviest phone yet A prominent tipster has dropped fresh details suggesting that Apple’s top-end iPhone 18 Pro Max will be notably heavier this time, potentially becoming Apple’s heaviest phone ever at over 240 grams.

New Delhi:

With every new release, iPhone enthusiasts eagerly anticipate details about the next model. Following the launch of the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, customer interest has now shifted to the upcoming iPhone 18 series. For these eager customers, a well-known tipster has revealed that Apple's top-end iPhone 18 Pro Max may be significantly heavier, potentially making it Apple's heaviest phone yet.

The heaviest iPhone to date

Chinese tipster Instant Digital revealed in a Weibo post that the iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to weigh 240 grams. This weight is notably heavier than both the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Leaked information indicate that it will be a bit heavier than the previous version, the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The older model weighed 230 grams, but the new one is likely to be about 10 grams heavier. Also, the new Pro Max may have a slightly thicker design, with the frame measuring around 9mm thick, compared to the current model's 8mm thickness.

Reasons for the weight increase

These structural changes are likely due to internal hardware upgrades. The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to feature several advanced components, including:

A new under-display Face ID system.

Updated camera components.

A steel battery casing (or steel-reinforced battery).

Although these enhancements usually add to the overall weight of the device, Apple has not yet clarified if this increase also means there is a bigger battery.

Expected launch timeline

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be released in September 2026, and they might be launched alongside Apple’s first foldable phone. Apple may take a two-step approach for this release. The regular iPhone 18 and a more affordable model, the iPhone 18e, could come out later, around early 2027.

