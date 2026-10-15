iPhone 18 India price leaked ahead of 2027 launch: Check launch timeline and features

The iPhone 18 is one of the most anticipated smartphone which will be launched next year in 2027, but there is a lot of buzz around the price and features. It is still about 6 months from the launch, but Apple fans based in India are already nervous about what it will cost. Lately, Apple has not been keeping things about the rising price yet.

The iPhone 17 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900, but now it has soared to Rs 99,900 officially, and this big jump has buyers second-guessing when to grab their next upgrade.

iPhone 18 Pro: Expected features

With component prices climbing and rumours of price hikes on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, it is getting harder for Apple to stick to old pricing strategies. Honestly, it would not be a shock if the regular iPhone 18 also lands near that Rs 99,900 mark – although Apple might try to keep it a bit cheaper to stay competitive.

Although everything is based on speculation and leaks, and Apple has not yet unleashed anything, treat this as an educated guess.

There have been some words on social media, from Nikkei Asia, that Apple has asked suppliers to cut iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max production by 15 per cent due to weaker demand.

Nobody really knows if that will impact the pricing for the standard model, but it is another piece of the puzzle.

So, what might you get for all that cash?

Do not expect a total redesign, as the upcoming iPhone 18 will likely stick with the same 6.3-inch display. Instead, Apple seem to be focusing on what is under the hood.

The new model could pack the rumoured A20 chip built on a 2-nanometre process (that is a step up from the A19’s 3-nanometre tech), so users can expect better performance and efficiency, which usually means more battery life for the device.

Nobody has pinned down the RAM yet. Some leaks mentioned that the iPhone 18 may come with 9GB RAM, and others stated that it will feature 12GB RAM.

What Apple settles on might affect which Apple Intelligence features your phone gets – especially those needing heavy on-device processing.

There are also whispers of a brighter screen, a smaller Dynamic Island cutout, and snappier connectivity thanks to Apple’s rumoured C2 modem, but honestly, none of that’s been confirmed.

So, is the iPhone 18 worth it?

If the leaks are right, then the upcoming iPhone will be a faster, smarter and more efficient handset from the leading tech giant. But, talking about the price, the device will launch at around Rs 1 lakh, which is kind of a much higher price tag- especially for the regular model.

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