iPhone 17 to be made in India: Foxconn initiates component imports for upcoming production Production of the iPhone 17 will soon begin in India. Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn has ordered components to assemble the iPhone 17 in India, and trial production may start shortly.

New Delhi:

The iPhone 17 series is set to launch this September The upcoming iPhone Series will be assembled in India. Apple's manufacturer, Foxconn, has made significant preparations for producing the Made in India iPhone 17, with assembly expected to kick off soon. Components for the new iPhone have already arrived at Foxconn's facility, marking the start of trial production. While there were earlier concerns about delays in the production of the Made in India iPhone 17 due to the relocation of over 300 Chinese workers, it seems that things are moving forward.

Production in India is just around the corner

A recent report from ET indicates that several key parts needed to make the iPhone 17, like the screen, glass cover, outer casing, and rear camera, were imported to India last month. Back in June, Foxconn, the company responsible for assembling the iPhones, brought in around 10 per cent of its parts from a factory in China. Additionally, they have also ordered a large number of components for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 16, which are currently being shipped out in large volumes from India.

The report indicates that trial production of the iPhone 17 could begin this month, with final production likely starting next month, in August. This new series is scheduled for launch in September. Apple is gearing up to commence production of the iPhone 17 series simultaneously in both India and China. India has become a key export hub for the company, especially for iPhones destined for the US market.

Apple is looking to move a lot of its iPhone production to India, especially for devices meant for the US market. This decision comes after the high taxes on products imported from China during Donald Trump's presidency. In the last year, the number of iPhones exported from India to the US has dramatically increased by 219 per cent.

