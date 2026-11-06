iPhone 17 gets big price cut on Flipkart: How to buy it for under Rs 60000

Apple iPhone 17 could be bought for less than Rs 60,000 on Flipkart, but there is a catch. To get this deal, shoppers need to stack a bank discount with an eligible smartphone exchange, specifically for the 256GB model.

How to redeem the iPhone 17 under Rs 60000

Flipkart dropped the price a bit, so the iPhone 17 (White, 256GB) is listed at about Rs 97,300, slightly less than Apple's official Rs 99,900 price tag. If you use an ICICI or HDFC Bank credit card, you get an instant Rs 7,016 discount. SBI and Flipkart Axis Bank cards snag you about Rs 7,000 off, including cashback.

The real savings come from exchanging your old phone. Flipkart offers up to Rs 31,250 for trading in an iPhone 15, depending on its condition and their eligibility check. If you combine the Rs 31,250 exchange value and the Rs 7,016 bank discount, you can get the iPhone 17 at Rs 59,034. That is as low as it gets; if you do not have an eligible phone or the right card, you will have to pay more.

If you prefer to pay in installments, Flipkart also lists a three-month EMI at Rs 20,852 per month, totalling Rs 62,556.

Specifications

The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a buttery 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, Always-On mode, and peak brightness up to 3,000 nits for sunny days. It's powered by the A19 chip, made with a 3nm process and supports Apple Intelligence features.

Talking about the photography strength, iPhone 17 comes with two impressive rear sensors: both 48-megapixel (one for wide shots, and the other for ultra-wide).

Up front user will get an 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera with automatic framing and Dual Capture.

Built is sturdy too. As it comes with a sleek aluminum body, tough Ceramic Shield 2, and IP68 dust and water resistance. The phone is further backed by around up to 30 hours of video playback.

The iPhone 17 comes in five colour options: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, and Lavender. Storage options are 256GB and 512GB.

So in case you would like to club in the the exchange and bank offers, then here is the right time to upgrade to the iPhone 17, by availing this deal.

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