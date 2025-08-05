iPhone 17 Air to pack slim 2,900mAh battery with high charging speed: Report The iPhone 17 Air will replace the Plus model in the 17 Series lineup. It will be a slim smartphone aimed at challenging the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's dominance.

New Delhi:

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its iPhone 17 series globally, and this year's launch is expected to be particularly exciting. According to rumours, the company plans to replace the 'Plus' model with a new 'Air' model. Ahead of its official announcement, a tipster has leaked some key details about the iPhone 17 Air.

As per tipster Majin Bu, the upcoming iPhone 17 Air will have a battery capacity of 2,900mAh. This is reportedly due to the model's slim profile and compact design. The battery is also said to be housed in a steel case to improve both heat dissipation and battery density.

The battery itself is rumoured to measure a mere 2.49mm. It is also expected to feature a new adhesive to make replacements easier. While there are currently no details on the charging speed, the tipster claims it will support higher charging powers due to an advanced thermal management system.

iPhone 17 Air expected features

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature an aluminum body for a lightweight design. It will reportedly have a 6.6-inch display and be powered by an A19 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photography, the model is rumored to feature a single 48MP camera on the back and a 24MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is also tipped to offer Face ID support.

On the software front, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to run on the new iOS 26, which will include Apple Intelligence features and a new 'Liquid Glass Interface'.

