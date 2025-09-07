iPhone 17 Air's leaked case reveals first look and key design details ahead of launch The cover case for the iPhone 17 Air has been spotted online, giving us a first look at this rumoured thinnest iPhone. The device is expected to be launched in the global market, including India, on September 9.

The iPhone 17 series is set to launch next week. This year, Apple may introduce the iPhone 17 Air, a new model which is rumoured to be the company's thinnest phone ever. Leaks about this device have been circulating for months, and now, a leaked case has provided new details about its design and features.

Leaked case reveals key details

This year's iPhone 17 series is expected to include the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple will reportedly discontinue the iPhone 17 Plus model and replace it with the new iPhone 17 Air.

According to a MacRumors report, cases for the iPhone 17 Air have been listed by brands like Dbrand, Nudient, and Pitaka. The leaked cases show a camera cutout similar to the iPhone 16e, suggesting the phone will have a single rear camera, despite earlier reports claiming a dual-camera setup. The case also gives a hint about the phone's screen size.

iPhone 17 Air expect features

Based on leaked reports, here are the rumoured features and details for the iPhone 17 Air:

Storage: Expected to be offered in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants.

Design: Rumoured to be Apple's thinnest phone yet, with a thickness of just 5.5mm.

Processor: Will likely come with the new A18 Bionic chipset.

Software: May include the Apple Intelligence feature.

Camera: A 48MP camera is expected on the back.

Physical Features: Could feature an Action button and a Capture button.

Ports: Rumored to launch without a SIM card slot or a charging port.

Price: Its starting price could be around Rs 1,09,900.

