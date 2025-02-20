iPhone 16e pre-orders starts in India: How to buy Apple’s most affordable AI-powered handset? Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16e, its most affordable iPhone 16 model, featuring the A18 chip and Apple Intelligence. Priced from Rs 59,900 onwards, pre-orders start on February 21 at 6:30 PM, with sales beginning February 28.

Apple iPhone 16e: Pre-orders starts from February 21

Apple has officially announced the iPhone 16e, the most budget-friendly model in the iPhone 16 lineup. Powered by the A18 chip and equipped with Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16e starts at Rs 59,900. Pre-orders begin at 6:30 PM on February 21, with sales starting on February 28.

Where to pre-order the latest iPhone 16e in India?

Customers can pre-order the iPhone 16e through:

Apple’s online store Apple BKC and Apple Saket retail stores.

Authorized third-party resellers, ensuring day-one availability.

No bank discounts have been announced yet, but Apple is offering up to Rs 67,500 off on exchange and no-cost EMI for up to 24 months.

iPhone 16e: Variants and colours

Apple offers the iPhone 16e in two classic colours—White and Black—with a premium metal-glass sandwich design and IP68 water/dust resistance.

128GB storage variant will cost Rs 59900

256GB storage variant will cost Rs 69900

512GB storage variant will cost Rs 89900

How much does the iPhone 16e cost worldwide?

While iPhones are usually cheaper in other markets, this time, the price gap is minimal. Here’s how the iPhone 16e is priced worldwide:

USA: Rs 52,006 (599 USD) before taxes

Canada: Rs 55,183 (CAD)

Hong Kong: Rs 56,910 (5,099 HKD)

Vietnam: Rs 57,808 (16,999,000 VND)

iPhone 16e- What’s inside the box?

The iPhone 16e is boxed with:

SIM ejector tool

USB-C to USB-C cable

Documentation

3 months of Apple TV+, Apple Music & Apple Arcade for free

iPhone 16e: Accessories

Apple has further launched multi-coloured silicone cases which are priced at Rs 3,900 each. Furthermore, brands like Spigen and Dbrand offer protective cases for extra durability.

If you are looking for Apple’s most affordable AI-powered iPhone, pre-order the iPhone 16e now.

