iPhone 16e gets massive Rs 9,000 price cut: Now available at its lowest price ever, where to buy

New Delhi:

Apple’s most affordable new release of the year, the iPhone 16e, has just received its most significant price drop since its launch. Currently featured in the year-end sale at electronics retailer Tata Croma, the device is available for nearly Rs 9,000 less than its original launch price when combining direct discounts and bank offers.

iPhone 16e discount: Year-end savings at Croma

The Croma year-end sale, which began on December 15 and runs until January 4, 2026, offers a deep discount on the iPhone 16e.

Launch Price: Rs 59,900

Sale Price: Rs 52,390 (12 per cent flat discount)

Bank Offer: Additional Rs 2,000 instant discount via select bank cards.

Effective Price: Rs 50,390

iPhone 16e: Key features and specifications

Despite its budget-friendly positioning, the iPhone 16e comes equipped with Apple’s latest technology, including support for Apple Intelligence and Visual Intelligence.

Display: A 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a classic notch design for the selfie camera.

Performance: Powered by the advanced A18 chip, featuring hexa-core technology for high-speed performance and efficiency.

Camera: A high-resolution 48MP main rear camera for professional-grade photos, paired with a 12MP front camera for sharp selfies and video calls.

Battery Life: Apple claims the device provides up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Durability: Rated IP68, making it highly resistant to splashes, water, and dust.

Storage Options: Available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated iPhone Air 2, expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 series, is rumoured to bring significant hardware enhancements. Apple's next-generation ultra-slim model may feature a revamped camera system and a more robust processor. Notably, leaked reports suggest a more aggressive pricing strategy; after the current model's Rs 1,19,900 launch in India, the successor could arrive with a more accessible price tag.

