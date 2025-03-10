iPhone 16 sees major price drop on Flipkart, now priced like iPhone 15 Apple has made its biggest price cut to date on the iPhone 16, which will now be available for thousands of rupees less than its original launch price. Additionally, there are bank discounts available for those looking to purchase the iPhone.

The most significant price reduction has been applied to the Phone 16 thus far. This latest iPhone from Apple is now available for Rs 10,000 less than its launch price. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of bank discounts amounting to thousands of rupees when purchasing the phone. Essentially, the iPhone 16 is now priced similarly to the iPhone 15 that was released in 2023. This substantial price drop is currently happening during the Big Saving Days Sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, affecting all variants of the iPhone 16.

Major price drop on Flipkart

The entry-level 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 is now listed on Flipkart at Rs 69,999. Initially launched in September last year with a starting price of Rs 79,900, this model has seen a significant price cut of Rs 9,901. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 5 percent unlimited cashback when using an Axis Bank card. This means the iPhone can essentially be purchased for around Rs 65,000. On top of that, an exchange offer of up to Rs 60,200 is also available for those upgrading to the iPhone 16.

Notably, the starting price of the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is also set at Rs 69,900. Following the launch of the iPhone 16, the price of this previous model was reduced by Rs 10,000. The iPhone 15 is currently listed on the e-commerce site at a starting price of Rs 64,999, and buyers can also benefit from bank discounts and exchange offers when purchasing this model.

Features of the iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, supporting a refresh rate of 60Hz and a peak brightness of up to 800 nits. This display is compatible with the Dynamic Island feature. Powering the device is the A18 Bionic chipset, and it features a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP main camera and a 12MP secondary camera.

For selfies and video calls, it includes a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 16 runs on the latest iOS 18, equipped with Apple Intelligence features, and it also comes with a dedicated capture button, making it a compelling choice for photography enthusiasts.

