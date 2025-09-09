iPhone 16 Pro Max to drop below Rs 1 lakh in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 The iPhone 16 Pro Max is set to fall below Rs 1 lakh during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, starting September 23. With Apple preparing to discontinue this model, the sale offers one of the last and best opportunities to buy it new at a record-low price.

New Delhi:

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is all set to start from September 23 (2025), and Apple fans have a huge reason to celebrate. For the first time since its launch, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to drop below Rs 1,00,000. A fresh teaser from Flipkart hints at this record-low pricing, sparking excitement among buyers.

Huge discount on iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max with 256GB storage was launched last year (2024) for Rs 1,44,900. Now, Flipkart’s teaser confirms a five-digit “from xx,xxx” offer price- suggesting the device will sell for under Rs 1 lakh during the sale.

This is a rare opportunity to own Apple’s premium flagship at its lowest-ever price in India.

(Image Source : FLIPKART BIG BILLION DAYS SALE 2025)Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025

Why does this deal matter now?

Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 17 series on September 9, and industry insiders suggest that Apple will discontinue older Pro models, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Once discontinued, the device will no longer be available at official Apple stores, and fresh stock at retailers will stop. That makes this Flipkart sale likely the final chance to buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max new at a massive discount.

Other smartphones and gadgets on sale

While the iPhone 16 Pro Max will grab the spotlight, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will also feature discounts on:

iPhone 16

OnePlus Buds 3

Samsung Galaxy S24

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

In addition, expect big deals on Intel-powered laptops, 55-inch smart TVs, washing machines, and other home appliances.

Still worth buying in 2025?

Despite being a year old, the iPhone 16 Pro Max continues to perform like a true flagship. A Gadgets 360 long-term review highlighted its excellent battery health, which stayed at 100 per cent even after 200 charge cycles. Its camera and performance remain top-notch, making it a strong buy in 2025.

Extra savings with bank offers

Buyers can enjoy an extra 10 per cent discount with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. Other perks include no-cost EMI, Pay Later options, UPI discounts, and exchange offers to make the iPhone even more affordable. Flipkart Plus members will also get early access to deals and exclusive rewards.