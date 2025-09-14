iPhone 16 Pro Max to available for Rs 49,999 for eligible buyers at sale: How to avail this offer Apple's flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max is receiving a significant price cut this festive season, making it the ideal time to purchase. Buyers can get it at the lowest price ever.

New Delhi:

Flipkart's much-awaited Big Billion Days sale is just around the corner, kicking off on September 23. However, if you're a Black or Plus member, you can get a head start with 24-hour early access. This annual sale is set to feature massive discounts on premium smartphones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more.

If you're looking to buy a new iPhone, this is your chance to grab the iPhone 16 Pro Max at its lowest price ever. Eligible buyers will be able to get this flagship phone for as low as Rs 69,999. Here's a breakdown of how to get this incredible deal.

iPhone 16 Pro Max discount

During the Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone 16 Pro will have a flat discount, bringing its price down to Rs 89,999. On top of that, you can get an additional Rs 5,000 instant discount when you pay with a credit card.

For even more savings, consider exchanging your old device. If you have an older model like the iPhone 13, you could get a trade-in value of more than Rs 20,000. This would bring the effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max down to less than Rs 49,999. Keep in mind that the final exchange value depends on the condition of your old smartphone.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Features 120Hz ProMotion technology for incredibly smooth performance.

Processor: Powered by the A18 Pro chip. Equipped with Apple Intelligence AI features.

Camera System: Main Camera: 48MP with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Ultrawide Lens: 48MP. Telephoto Lens: 12MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. Front Camera: 12MP TrueDepth camera.

New Feature: A dedicated Camera Control button for easy access to shooting modes and settings via shortcuts.

Design and Durability: Features a strong and lightweight titanium design. Protected by a new generation Ceramic Shield material, making it twice as strong as any other smartphone glass.

Storage Options: Available in three internal memory variants: 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB.



