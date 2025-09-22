iPhone 16 available for Rs 51,999: Where to buy iPhone 16 will be available at its lowest price ever during the Big Billion Days Sale on the e-commerce website Flipkart. Interested buyers cal also avail bank offers and exchange bonus.

New Delhi:

With the festive season underway, the e-commerce platform Flipkart has kicked off its biggest sale of the year. The "Big Billion Days" sale is offering huge discounts on smartphones, including a significant price reduction on the iPhone 16. During the sale, the iPhone 16 is available for just Rs 51,999, making it an excellent opportunity for those looking to purchase the device.

iPhone 16 discount

Flipkart has announced a price drop on several phones, and the iPhone 16 is available at its lowest price ever. The phone, which is priced at Rs 69,900 on Apple's official website, is now available starting at Rs 51,999 on Flipkart, a discount of up to Rs 28,000. Additionally, buyers can avail of extra bank discounts and offers.

This year, Apple launched all iPhone 17 models with a starting storage of 256GB. The iPhone 16's 256GB and 512GB models, originally priced at Rs 89,900 and Rs 109,900, are now available for Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively.

iPhone 16 features

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with the Dynamic Island feature. It is powered by the A18 Bionic chip, which supports Apple Intelligence, the company's new AI technology.

For photography, the iPhone 16 is equipped with a dual-camera system on the back, featuring a 48MP main camera and a 12MP secondary camera. A 12MP front camera is available for selfies and video calls. The device also includes a dedicated camera capture button and an action button, allowing users to take photos without touching the screen.

Meanwhile, during its Big Billion Days Sale 2025, Flipkart will offer 10-minute smartphone delivery in select cities. The service includes the new iPhone 17 series, popular models like the Samsung Galaxy S24, and will be available alongside discounts, no-cost EMI, and exchange and bank offers.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great India Festival sale kicks off for Prime members with big discounts on iPhone, Samsung, OnePlus