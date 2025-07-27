iPhone 15 now available for up to Rs 45,000; right opportunity to buy before Raksha Bandhan The price of the iPhone 15 128GB has once again received a substantial cut, making this premium iPhone available at its lowest price ever.

New Delhi:

iPhones are often the top choice for premium smartphones, but their higher price compared to Android devices often leads many to wait for sales. If you're hoping to buy an iPhone for a loved one this Raksha Bandhan, there's good news for you. Now, you can get an iPhone with a significant discount! This is an excellent opportunity to purchase the iPhone 15 at a much lower price. The iPhone 15 has seen a price cut to the delight of millions of customers on the e-commerce platform Amazon. You can save thousands of rupees on the purchase of iPhone 15. Apple launched the smartphone in 2023 with an excellent camera and a high-performance chipset for photography. Here's a look at the available offers.

iPhone 15 discount

Currently, the iPhone 15 128GB is listed on Amazon for Rs 69,900. Amazon is offering a 12 per cent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 61,400. This offer alone saves you over Rs 8,000. If you combine this with bank offers, you could purchase it for even less. Amazon is offering Rs 1,842 cashback when paying with an Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon is also providing a strong exchange offer on the iPhone 15. If you trade in an old smartphone, you could get up to Rs 49,150 off. For example, if your old phone fetches an exchange value of Rs 15,000, you could get the iPhone 15 for just Rs 44,600. However, the actual exchange value will depend on the working and physical condition of your old phone.

iPhone 15 specifications

The iPhone 15 features a glass back panel design with an aluminum frame.

It has an IP68 rating for dust and water protection.

The smartphone sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display with Dolby Vision support.

For display protection, it comes with Ceramic Shield glass.

Powering the performance is Apple's A16 Bionic chipset.

The iPhone 15 is equipped with 6GB of RAM and up to 56GB of storage.

For photography, it includes a 48MP + 12MP dual camera setup on the rear.

A 12MP camera is provided for selfies and video calls.

The iPhone 15 has a 3349mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

