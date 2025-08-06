iPhone 15 gets huge discount, available for less than Rs 40,000: Find out how to get this deal iPhone 15 is currently available with various bank offers and discounts on e-commerce platforms. You can combine these offers to get it for less than Rs 40,000.

New Delhi:

The Apple iPhone remains one of the world's most popular mobile phones. Its popularity in India was evident when people lined up for the opening of Apple's first official store in the country. The premium iPhone 15 is now available with significant offers on Amazon, which is currently hosting its Great Freedom Festival sale. During this event, you have the potential to get the smartphone for under Rs 40,000.

iPhone 15 discount and offers

The 128GB Apple iPhone 15, originally priced at Rs 69,900, is available on Amazon at a 12 per cent discount. It brings its price down to Rs 61,400. Additionally, Amazon is offering an extra Rs 1,000 off with SBI Bank cards, which reduces the effective price to Rs 60,400.

Amazon is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 47,200. If you trade in an old iPhone 13, you could get a discount of up to Rs 21,350, which helps bring the final price into the under Rs 40,000 range. The final exchange value, however, will depend on your old smartphone's specific condition and model.

iPhone 15 features

The iPhone 15 features a glass back panel design with an aluminum frame and is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. Its display is protected by Ceramic Shield glass. The smartphone sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display that supports Dolby Vision. For performance, it is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. For photography, the rear features a 48MP + 12MP dual-camera setup, while a 12MP front-facing camera is included for selfies and video calls. The iPhone 15 is equipped with a 3,349mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

