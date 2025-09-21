iPhone 15 available for under Rs 45,000: Find out where to buy The iPhone 15 is about to see its biggest price cut ever. In the upcoming Amazon sale, this Apple iPhone will be available for thousands of rupees less than its launch price, reaching its lowest price to date.

The iPhone 15 is set to be available at its lowest-ever price during Amazon's upcoming Festival Sale, which begins on September 23. This sale will offer the iPhone at thousands of rupees less than its launch price. Amazon has already revealed the deals on iPhones for the event.

The iPhone 15 series received its first price cut last year. Initially launched at Rs 79,900, it is now expected to be available for under Rs 45,000.

iPhone 15 price cut

The Apple iPhone 15, which debuted at a starting price of Rs 79,900, had its price reduced by Rs 10,000 last year to Rs 69,900. Following the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Apple removed the iPhone 15 from its official store.

Currently listed on Amazon for a starting price of Rs 59,900, the iPhone 15 will be available for an effective price of Rs 43,749 during the sale. This represents a price drop of over Rs 17,000 from its current listing and a whopping Rs 37,000 from its original launch price. The iPhone 15 is available in five colours: Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow.

iPhone 15 specifications

Launched in 2023, the iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with the Dynamic Island feature. It has a dual-camera system on the back, with a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The device is powered by the A16 Bionic chip and 6GB of RAM. It runs on the iOS 17 operating system, with an upgrade to iOS 18 available.

