iPhone 14 gets cheaper by Rs 30,000 after massive price cut: Where to buy

New Delhi:

In Flipkart's ongoing Freedom Sale, the price of the iPhone 14 has been drastically reduced. This iPhone is now available for up to Rs 30,000 cheaper than its launch price. The price cut comes just before the expected launch of the iPhone 17 series in September. The sale, which runs from August 13 to August 17, features price reductions on all variants of the iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 significant price drop

The iPhone 14 is available in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Originally launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900, it is now being sold for an initial price of Rs 59,900. In the Flipkart sale, however, you can purchase it for a starting price of just Rs 52,990.

Additionally, you can get an instant bank discount of Rs 4,000, bringing the price down to around Rs 31,000 cheaper than its original launch price. Other bank discounts and an exchange offer are also available. You can even bring the phone home with a starting EMI of just Rs 1,863.

iPhone 14 features

iPhone 14 Features Display 6.1-inch Super Retina Processor A15 Bionic Camera 12MP + 12MP, 12MP Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB OS iOS 16

Launched in 2022, the iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a traditional notch design. The back of the phone has a dual-camera setup with two 12MP lenses. For selfies and video calls, it has a 12MP front camera. The device is powered by the A15 Bionic chip with 6GB of RAM and runs on the iOS 16 operating system, which is upgradable to iOS 18.

