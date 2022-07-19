Instagram Update: Now pay for products you buy on Instagram via DM

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Instagram

Instagram Update:

The photo-sharing platform- Instagram has announced to allow the shoppers in the USA to pay for products through the direct messages (known as DM).

Instagram said that it would like to help people by starting conversations with businesses which they care about and help them find and buy products which they love in an easy, seamless experience, right from the chat thread.

In a blogpost, Instagram stated: "We are introducing a new way to make a purchase on Instagram -- right where you chat."

"Finally, you will be able to use Meta Pay to complete purchases, making checkout even easier in just a few taps," it added.

Using this new feature, small business owners will be able to chat with customers in real-time to answer questions and confirm purchase details.

They can create a payment request with item description and price and request and collect payment.

And when businesses are ready to set up their digital storefront, they can use Shops on Instagram and Facebook, the company said.

Inputs from IANS