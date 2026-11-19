Instagram, a popular instant photo and reel sharing platfrom has just rolled out a new handy feature for those who actively update Stories on the platform. Now, users can edit their Stories within 15 minutes after posting. So in case someone catch a typo or want to make slight changes- maybe with the kind of music used in the story, then they do not have to delete the whole Story and lose all the views, likes and replies.

Instead, they can just open their Story

Then tap the three dots in the bottom-right

Then pick ‘Edit Story’

Then fix the text, change or reset stickers, change music and even redo any doodles.

As long as you make your changes within that short window, everything is editable.

15-minute window for editing Instagram Story

If someone editss a story, people will see a little ‘Edited’ label on it, so it will be clear that the user has made some changes. That way, viewers know they are not looking at the exact original, but still, they can keep all the engagement, which makes life way easier for creators, brands, and anyone who posts regularly.

This creator-friendly feature on Instagram does not just stop here; the Stories interface got a bit of a makeover, with new backgrounds – like anyone can add blurred and gradient ones, along with extra sticker options in fresh fonts and colours, so you can mix things up. You can now also select and share multiple photos more easily when building a story.

This update arrives alongside a few other changes. Instagram recently launched a tool that helps creators spot and get notified about unauthorised uploads of their videos across both Instagram and Facebook. They've also expanded their age-checking AI worldwide, mainly to keep teens safer on the platform and make sure younger users get the right kind of content.

All in all, editing Stories on Instagram is about to get a whole lot smoother and a lot less stressful.

A while back, the platform further rolled out a new feature that makes it easier to personalise the profile by adding posts you are tagged in, right to their main profile grid. No long tucking them separately in the 'Tagged' tab.

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