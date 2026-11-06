Instagram Edits App launched for Mac with 4K video exports, multi-track editing

Instagram just rolled out its Edits app for Mac, finally giving desktop users some powerful video editing tools. Now, you get a multi-track timeline, keyframe controls, colour grading options, and full support for custom fonts and audio, right from your Mac. Best part is that you can export videos in 4K, with no watermarks and post straight to Instagram, all in one place. Edits already has more than 50 million users just a year after its mobile launch, so bringing it to desktop feels like a big move.

Brett Westervelt, who leads the Edits team, says the Mac app is all about solving the hassle of editing bigger projects on tiny phone screens. With a bigger display and proper mouse and keyboard support, creators finally have room to breathe. It is easier to juggle multiple clips and nail those small details.

Digging deeper, the Mac app offers a proper multi-track timeline, keyframe controls for transitions, and visual audio waveforms to help you line up your edits with the music. You can set up your own keyboard shortcuts or import the ones you already know from other editing apps. And if you care about colour, Edits gives you colour wheels, log conversion, tone curves, and even lets you bring in your own LUTs.

Instagram Edits for Mac also taps into Instagram’s licensed and royalty-free audio libraries.

Need custom fonts? Import away

Automated captions in multiple languages are here too and you do not hit any limit. If you have got projects or text styles saved on your phone, they will sync up with the desktop app, so you can switch back and forth seamlessly.

There is an interesting AI angle, too. Edits on Mac supports connecting AI agents using something called the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which helps automate all sorts of editing tasks and keeps your workflow humming along.

When you are done editing, export your video in 4K, drop it on Instagram right from the app, and add all the metadata you need- account tags, location tags, the usual. You can even publish Trial Reels without leaving your workspace. And if you create for multiple platforms, Edits has you covered with both vertical and horizontal video formats. Again, no watermarks cluttering your finished product.

Want to try it out?

Edits for Mac is a free download on the official Edits site, but there is a catch:

You need a Mac with Apple Silicon (M1 or newer)

And for now, there is no Windows version.

You will have to sign in with your Instagram account to sync projects and publish directly.

Overall, Instagram Edits for Mac feels like a huge upgrade for creators who want more muscle and flexibility in their editing setup—minus the usual mobile-only headaches.

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