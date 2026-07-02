Instagram adds Spin View and New Story Editing tools for Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta Smart Glasses

New Delhi:

Instagram just rolled out a major update for anyone using Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta, or Meta smart glasses. They have packed in a bunch of new Story features to make first-person videos a lot more immersive. If you create content with these wearables, you’ll find things like Spin View Stories, Multi-Cam support, and a fresh set of editing tools—right inside Instagram. No need to juggle extra apps.

All these features are baked into Instagram’s native Story editor, so you can shoot, tweak, and share your videos straight from your phone.

Let’s start with Spin View

It is not just another filter or effect, but this lets viewers actually move or rotate their phones to look around inside the video you shot. So instead of watching a flat, fixed-angle clip, people can pan around the scene and see exactly what you saw through your Meta glasses. It's a simple idea, but it makes Stories way more interactive.

Then there’s Multi-Cam

This one is pretty clever as you record with your glasses and your phone at the same time, and Instagram lines up those two perspectives automatically. It’s perfect for showing off events, travel adventures, or even tutorials where two angles tell a better story than just one. You get more depth without having to fuss with manual syncing.

Instagram also dropped some editing tools designed just for Meta smart glasses footage. For example, the Expand tool helps you reframe wide shots so you can zero in on whatever’s important, without switching to another app. There’s an Audio feature that cleans up background noise and boosts your voice—handy if you’re filming somewhere loud. And with the Speed tool, you can fast-forward or slow things down, making your clips fit the vibe you’re going for.

So how do you use all this?

When you are posting a Story, just pick the photos or videos you shot on your Meta glasses. If your gallery shows a little glasses icon, you’re good to go. Hit that icon in the Story editor, and all these new options- Spin View, Multi-Cam, plus the editing tools—pop right up.

Overall, Instagram is making it a lot easier to get polished, first-person Stories out of your Meta smart glasses. You don’t need extra software; you just need your phone and the Instagram app. It’s a clear sign that Meta’s really doubling down on wearables and more immersive, hands-free ways to share your world.