Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ laptop to launch in India next week: All we know so far

Infinix is all set to launch a new laptop in India. The upcoming Inbook Air Pro+ laptop will launch alongside the new Infinix Zero Flip smartphone. The Infinix Zero Flip smartphone is already available in the global market and will launch in India next week. Some of the key highlights of the Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ laptop include sleek aluminium alloy and magnesium alloy construction, AG glass touchpad, a backlit keyboard and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ laptop.

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ laptop India launch date

The Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ laptop will launch in India on October 17, 2024, alongside the Infinix Zero Flip smartphone at 12 PM. It will be available for sale via Flipkart.

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ laptop specifications (expected)

The upcoming laptop is anticipated to feature a 14-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by an Intel Core i5 1334U processor, providing peak performance of up to 4.6GHz, and will include Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 integrated graphics. The laptop will come with 16GB of LPDDR4X 4266MHz RAM, and a 512GB SSD, and will run on Windows 11.

On the other hand, the Infinix Zero Flip is set to feature a 6.9-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits brightness. Its camera setup will consist of a 50MP front camera and a 50MP dual rear camera setup supporting 4K video recording.

The device will be powered by the Dimensity 8020 chipset with 8GB RAM (plus 8GB virtual RAM) and 512GB storage. Additionally, it will house a 4720mAh battery with 70W fast charging support. The foldable handset highlights the integration of GoPro, which enables the users to control settings and use the phone as a display for GoPro footage.

