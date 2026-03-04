India’s white-collar job market up 12% in February: 5 Key takeaways from the report

New Delhi:

India’s white-collar job market recorded a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in February 2026, supported by rising AI adoption and a recovery in the IT sector, according to a report released on Tuesday. The Naukri JobSpeak Index reached 3,233 points in February, up from 2,890 points in February 2025, marking the strongest February performance in recent years.

Month-on-month growth from January to February stood at 23 per cent, significantly higher than the typical 13–16 per cent rise seen between the two months.

5 Key highlights from the Naukri JobSpeak report

1. IT sector shows signs of recovery

The IT sector posted over 6 per cent year-on-year growth in hiring in February 2026. Freshers’ hiring in the sector also rose by 8 per cent, indicating improving demand across experience levels.

India-based multinational IT companies led the surge, recording a 55 per cent increase in hiring.

2. AI/ML hiring sees sharp rise

Within the IT sector, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) roles witnessed strong momentum. Hiring in AI/ML rose 40 per cent, underlining concentrated demand in high-skill and high-value talent segments.

AI/ML roles in IT further climbed 49 per cent year-on-year, with Indian MNCs increasing their AI/ML hiring by 82 per cent compared to 43 per cent growth among foreign MNCs.

3. Freshers and high-salary roles gain traction

Overall freshers’ hiring grew 17 per cent annually. At the same time, demand for roles in the Rs 20 lakh-per-annum salary band increased by 23 per cent, reflecting strength at both entry-level and premium job segments.

4. Non-IT sectors continue hiring momentum

Non-IT sectors remained strong contributors to overall hiring growth. Insurance led with 28 per cent growth, followed by BPO/ITES at 22 per cent, real estate at 19 per cent, hospitality and travel at 15 per cent, and retail at 14 per cent.

5. Indian MNCs drive overall expansion

In February 2026, Indian multinational companies expanded hiring by 24 per cent. The report noted that domestic enterprises are making significant investments in AI talent and new technology adoption.

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.com, said IT hiring is recovering meaningfully and Indian MNCs are investing in AI talent at a healthy pace, adding that the momentum heading into the new fiscal year appears strong.

What is the Naukri JobSpeak index?

The Naukri JobSpeak Index is a monthly indicator that tracks trends in India’s job market and hiring activity. It is based on new job postings and recruiter searches on Naukri.com’s resume database, offering insights into sector-wise demand and talent trends.