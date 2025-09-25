India's top science advisor wants industry to invest boldly in deep-tech research India's Gross Expenditure on R&D (GERD) is a low 0.7 per cent of the GDP, a figure further constrained by industry's notably small contribution of less than 40 per cent.

New Delhi:

India's top science advisor urged industry to make bold investments in deep-tech and product-driven research, stressing that such commitment is essential for scaling new heights in the highly competitive global innovation landscape. Speaking at the Bharat R&D Summit, hosted by FICCI, Ajay K. Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, highlighted a critical disparity: India’s Gross Expenditure on R&D (GERD) is only 0.7 per cent of the GDP, with industry contributing less than 40 per cent of that total.

"India must move beyond incremental work," Sood asserted. "Industry has to invest boldly in deep-tech and product-driven research in semiconductors, clean energy, biotechnology, and AI". He cited initiatives like the National Research Foundation and the $1 lakh crore deep-tech corpus as key enablers for impactful public-private partnerships.

Industry and government perspectives

The summit convened policymakers, scientists, and industry leaders to deliberate on India's research priorities and strengthen academia-industry collaboration.

M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, stressed the importance of breaking silos across academia, industry, and government to meet the 'Vision 2047' goals of sustainable growth and global leadership.

He noted the immense potential of India's oceans—from sustainable fisheries and deep-sea resources to ocean-based renewable energy. "The industry must actively engage alongside initiatives like the Deep Ocean Mission to unlock these opportunities sustainably," he stated.

Ajay Chowdhry, co-founder of HCL and Chairman of the National Quantum Mission Governing Board, argued that India must transition from a services-led economy to a product nation to secure technology sovereignty.

"Overdependence on services is no longer sustainable. Large-scale investments in deep-tech and product development are key to global competitiveness," Chowdhry explained. He underscored the progress of the National Quantum Mission, including support for 104 quantum startups, semiconductor incentives, and the forthcoming R&D Innovation Fund, which will match government and private sector investments.

ALSO READ: Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition revealed with stunning festive design