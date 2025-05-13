India's smartphone market sees major turnaround: Xiaomi's performance weakens, Apple's growth accelerates Apple has made a notable leap and entered the top five for the first time. Meanwhile, the Chinese brand Xiaomi has experienced considerable losses.

New Delhi:

The Indian smartphone market is currently experiencing significant upheaval. In the first quarter of 2025, smartphone shipments in India dropped sharply, with an overall decline of 5.5 percent compared to the previous year. The latest report from IDC reveals that only 32 million smartphones were shipped during this period. The Chinese brand Xiaomi has been hit particularly hard, witnessing a steady decline in its market share. The drop in demand for smartphones is a key factor behind these declining shipments. The IDC report highlights that this is now the second consecutive quarter of falling numbers in the Indian market. The downturn began in the quarter ending December 2024 and is attributed to weak consumer demand and an abundance of unsold inventory.

Xiaomi has received a significant blow, facing a staggering 42 percent drop in shipments in the first quarter of 2025. According to IDC, the company's market share fell from 12.4 percent in Q1 2024 to just 7.8 percent. As a result, Xiaomi has slipped to sixth place in the rankings, marking the first time it has been out of the top five smartphone brands in quite a while.

On the other hand, Realme has surged ahead, capturing Xiaomi's former fourth place with a market share of 10.6 percent, an increase of 2.2 percent year-on-year from 9.8 percent in the previous quarter. Apple has also gained ground, making its debut in the top five list with a market share of 9.5 percent. Fuelled by a growing demand for iPhones, Apple’s shipments in India have soared by an impressive 23.1 percent.

Meanwhile, Vivo and Samsung have solidified their standings in the market. Vivo has reclaimed the top spot with a market share of 19.7 percent, up from 16.2 percent in the last quarter, reflecting a robust growth of 14.6 percent. Samsung follows closely in second place with a market share of 16.4 percent, an increase from 15.6 percent in the previous quarter. Oppo, too, has seen an upswing, capturing 12 percent of the market, up from 10.2 percent, and growing by 11.9 percent.

