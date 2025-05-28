India introduces 'Battery Aadhaar' to monitor batteries from manufacturing to recycling This initiative will enable tracking of the manufacturing origin, battery composition, safety certifications, and overall performance throughout the product's lifecycle.

New Delhi:

On Wednesday, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh unveiled the Battery Aadhaar Initiative, aimed at tracking the entire life cycle of batteries from manufacturing to end-of-life, along with enhancing recycling efficiency. Speaking at the Battery Summit, Singh highlighted that the introduction of 'battery aadhaar' is poised to revolutionise traceability, efficiency, and scalability within India's battery ecosystem. This initiative will provide each battery pack with a unique digital identity, allowing for the monitoring of its manufacturing origin, battery chemistry, safety certifications, and overall performance throughout its lifecycle.

Singh noted that the program would also enable the assessment of critical factors such as thermal events, charge-discharge cycles, and end-of-life status, which will aid in predictive maintenance and streamline recycling processes.

Furthermore, Singh emphasied that the Battery Aadhaar Initiative would serve as a regulatory measure against counterfeit products while enhancing consumer confidence and supporting circular economy efforts. By integrating with Battery Management Systems (BMS), AI-driven diagnostics, and national EV databases, the initiative has the potential to be a foundational element in India's evolving battery intelligence landscape.

The minister also pointed out that various progressive measures, including Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes for Advanced Chemistry Cells, the E-Mobility Transition, and flagship programs like PM-eDrive and the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) Schemes, are significantly advancing India's clean energy transition.

Singh mentioned that the dedicated MAHA-EV Mission under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) represents a crucial step in enhancing the electric vehicle ecosystem and promoting sustainable transportation solutions. He asserted that while India was once viewed as a hesitant participant in climate negotiations, it has now emerged as a global leader in climate commitments.

He attributed this transformation to successful initiatives like Net Zero 2070, which outlines India's long-term decarbonisation goals, Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), aimed at fostering sustainable behaviors among individuals and communities; and the International Solar Alliance (ISA), which underscores India's leadership in advocating for solar energy and fostering global clean energy partnerships.

Singh concluded by stating that these efforts have significantly boosted India's reputation on global platforms and reaffirmed its role as a leader in sustainability and climate action.

ALSO READ: 'Made in India' iPhones fuel historic shift as India overtakes China in shipments

Inputs from PTI