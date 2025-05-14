India breaks into the top six globally in 6G patent filings: MoS Telecom 6G operates on TeraHertz frequency bands and boasts data rates that can reach up to 1 terabit per second—this is a remarkable increase in speed compared to 5G, enhancing performance by a factor of 100.

New Delhi:

During a conference, the Union Minister of State for Telecom, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, announced that India has funded over 111 research projects related to 6G, with a total sanction amount of Rs 300 crore. He noted that the country now ranks among the top six globally in terms of 6G patent filings. Pemmasani highlighted that 6G technology will make use of TeraHertz frequency bands, which will allow for data rates of up to 1 terabit per second—significantly faster than 5G, by a factor of 100.

He expressed confidence in India's potential to lead in 6G development, citing the vast talent pool in the country and the time available for research and innovation.

The minister emphasized that as India advances towards becoming a global technology leader, the development of 6G technology will play a crucial role in shaping the nation's economic prosperity for years to come.

He mentioned that 6G is expected to create entirely new industries while also revolutionizing existing ones, potentially contributing USD 1 trillion to India's economy by 2035. Furthermore, he underscored the importance of indigenous 6G development for securing communications within the country.

Meanwhile, on May 14, the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of a new semiconductor plant in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. This plant will be a collaboration between HCL and Foxconn, two well-known companies. The project involves a significant investment of Rs 3,706 crore and aims to produce special chips used in mobile phones, laptops, and cars.

According to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the plant will be able to process 20,000 wafer units each month, which will result in about 3.6 crore chips being made every month. These chips play a crucial role in managing how content is displayed on the screens of various devices, ensuring that the quality and format are just right.

