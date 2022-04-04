Inbase Urban Sports Smart Watch Review: Smart calling watch with great display

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: INBASE Inbase Urban Sports Smart Watch Review

Inbase launched its call enabled smartwatch, a while back by the name of 'Urban Sports', which has been priced at Rs. 3,999 and is available at various online and offline platforms. We reviewed the smartwatch and here is a quick sneak peek at its performance, look and our take on the wearable.

Specifications

The watch is compatible with smartphones and is designed to complement both- men and women. The smartwatch features all the basic specs for fitness and is majorly designed for those who prefer to be in the sporty mode and focus on fitness. Alike other fitness watches, the Urban Sports smartwatch tracks blood pressure, oxygen level, sleep monitoring and heart rate tracking. With 12 months of the standard warranty, the watch can run 10 days run time without the calling function and up to 45 days standby. The watch featured a 1.3-inch (240*240) display with IP67 waterproof. Users can merge their contact and phonebook on the calling smartwatch.

Look and Feel

The smartwatch looks very sturdy with a round dial and for those who are bored with the standard square smartwatch, then Urban Sports will complement the look for sure. We got the blue variant of the smartwatch and it looked nice to me. But if we check with the image available on the website of Inbase, the watch’s strap looks a little dull in the original. Well, the packaging of the watch is great and the watch can be connected to your smartphone with the Cool Wear app. Also, the box has the QR code to scan and get direct access to the app.

Performance

Here are the top highlighting features of the smartwatch:

The watch is capable to connect calling and listening to music. Hence, users can have a hands-free experience. The battery is decent enough and it does work for 7 days atleast with moderate usage, including hands-free calling, listening to music and regular tracking of oxygen and step count When syncing with the phone, users can transfer the phone book and they do not need to add the feature of calling. This will let them use the app easily Switching on notifications from social media- Instagram WhatsApp, messaging can make your watch more efficient to have while on the move. Bright and vibrant display with great watch faces choosing as per the choice

Verdict

Overall Urban Sports smart calling watch has been designed for the youth of today- focusing on looks and performance. We did find a little accuracy concern on the step count and BP level while travelling or working out. Besides that, for calling, the call quality was decent and clear, which means users can respond to the calls with just a single click on their wrist.

Pricing and Availability

The registered price of the smartwatch on the official website of Inbase is Rs. 3,999. With quite sturdy and looks different, the watch may justify the need of the customer too. But when we talk of competition, the Urban Sports Bluetooth Calling smartwatch will be under swift competition with Plantronics, Noise and boAt which comes with accurate and smart features similar to what Inbase is offering.

Users can shop for Urban Sports smartwatch from various online shopping sites too.