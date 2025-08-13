In a reversal, Trump praises Intel CEO days after demanding his resignation President Donald Trump asked for the resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan last week after Senator Tom Cotton sent a letter to Intel Chairman Frank Yeary expressing concern over Tan's investments and ties.

New Delhi:

Less than a week after publicly demanding the resignation of Intel's CEO, Donald Trump has changed his tune, now calling Lip-Bu Tan's career an "amazing story". The pivot comes after Trump's initial attack last week sent Intel shares sliding. The stock bounced back on Tuesday, rising before the market opened.

The controversy

The initial controversy was sparked by a letter from Senator Tom Cotton to Intel Chairman Frank Yeary. Cotton expressed concern over Tan's investments and reported ties to Chinese semiconductor firms allegedly linked to the Chinese Communist Party and the People's Liberation Army, asking if he had divested from them to avoid a conflict of interest.

Trump had responded on his Truth Social platform last Thursday, writing: "The CEO of Intel is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!".

In an internal message to employees, Tan, who became CEO in March, denied the allegations of wrongdoing, saying he had "always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards". He did not, however, confirm if he had divested his interests.

Tan met Trump

After a Monday meeting with Tan and his cabinet members at the White House, Trump backed away from his demand. In a new Truth Social post, he praised Tan's "amazing story" of success and announced that his cabinet would work with the CEO over the next week to bring him new suggestions.

“I met with Mr Lip-Bu Tan, of Intel, along with Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “The meeting was a very interesting one. His success and rise is an amazing story. Mr Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together, and bring suggestions to me during the next week. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”.

Intel shares gained more than 3 per cent in premarket trading. The episode highlights the growing political and economic rivalry between the U.S. and China, particularly in the critical sectors of computer chips and AI.

