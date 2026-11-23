Huawei is gearing up to launch the new Watch Air in the Chinese market, which is scheduled for November 24. The company will further be launching the Mate X8 foldable and Mate 90 Air. They have already started teasing the new smartwatch, which comes in a sleek, ultra-thin model that is turning heads for a few reasons.

Huawei Watch Air: Design and display

Starting with the design, the new Watch Air comes with a sharp, square AMOLED display with barely-there 1.4mm borders.

The body is just 6.9mm thick and made from glossy titanium, making it Huawei’s slimmest smartwatch yet.

On top, you get sapphire glass for extra scratch resistance, so it should hold up to daily wear and tear.

The company will be rolling out 3-colour options:

Silver

Light Gold

Black Titanium

The straps are flexible, too, as buyers can choose depending on their style, from:

Silicone bands

Woven bands

Milanese metal bands

Battery and health features

While Huawei has not shared every detail, leaks have filled in a few blanks. As per the rumours, the display of the smartwatch will measure 1.92 inches and come with the latest LTPO 2.0 tech. Expect up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness and an impressive 86 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

That should make the visuals pop, even in bright sunlight, but keep in mind these numbers are not confirmed by Huawei yet.

The Watch Air keeps things light, as it might weigh just 27 grams. Under the hood, it is likely to have a high-silicon stacked battery. Some sources promise up to seven days of battery life on one charge, though other reports are playing it safer at around 5-days, depending on how you use it, claims Huawei.

Launch date and expected availability

Talking about the features, the device will have similar kind of features, as seen in the Huawei Watch 6 when it comes to health and fitness tracking. For sports and activity features, you might see functions closer to what the Watch GT 7 Pro offers, but we are waiting on official details for the full picture.

So, the Watch Air launches in China on November 24, but we still do not know the price or exactly when it will be available to buy.

Full details are still under the hood, as the company has not yet revealed.

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