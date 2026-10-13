HP festive offers 2026: Up to Rs. 20000 exchange discount on OmniBook, Omen and Victus laptops

HP just rolled out its lineup of festive offers for 2026, just in time for Dussehra and Diwali shopping. If you have got your eye on an OmniBook AI laptop or maybe Omen or Victus gaming gear, now is the moment to grab them at a discount. HP is throwing in a bunch of extras like bank cashback, extended warranties, lowered prices on accessories, trade-in deals and even some unique AI subscription bundles.

HP AI Fiesta offer: AI subscriptions worth Rs. 96,000 for Rs. 999

The major highlight of this festive season deal is that anyone who buys a qualifying laptop can jump in on the HP AI Fiesta deal.

For Rs. 999, customers will get a package of AI platform subscriptions for:

Claude 4

DeepSeek

GPT-5

Perplexity AI

Gemini 2.5

Grok 4

All these subscriptions together will be worth around Rs. 96,000. This offer will be great if you want a one-stop shop for top AI tools, which will be bundled with a new HP device. The deals run both online and across HP stores and authorised partners until November 10, 2026.

HP OmniBook Ultra and OmniBook X festive offers

Now, if you are set on an OmniBook Ultra or OmniBook X, then HP will be offering up to Rs. 18,000 in bank cashback (provided you use the right cards like IndusInd, Axis or HDFC), plus other trade-in benefits.

In case you are planning to upgrade your existing old HP laptop, Cashify could net you up to Rs. 20,000 for the Ultra or up to Rs. 15,000 for the X.

It further comes with a Da Milano accessory combo, which is worth Rs. 10,999, and customers could avail the same for just Rs. 499.

Furthermore, HP’s 2-year protection further packs with an extended warranty, accidental damage coverage, and antivirus worth Rs. 4,999.

HP OmniBook 7, OmniBook 5 and OmniBook 3 Discounts

Moving to the rest of the OmniBook lineup (OmniBook 7, 5, and 3)- all comes with solid savings. User can get up to Rs. 12,000 as a bank cashback, with exchange offers of Rs. 10,000 for the 7, Rs. 7,000 for the 5, and Rs. 5,000 for the 3.

The Da Milano combo remains available for Rs. 499 here, too.

Protection plans will cost at Rs. 3,999 for the OmniBook 7, and Rs. 2,999 for the OmniBook 5 and OmniBook 3.

HP Omen and Victus gaming laptop offers

Omen and Victus are focused on the gaming crowd, and customers who choose from the 5000-series or earlier can trade in their old laptops for up to Rs. 15,000 (Omen) or Rs. 10,000 (Victus).

The devices further come bundled with a Da Milano bundle for Rs. 499.

It is further secured with a 2-year protection plan for Rs. 4,999.

If you are looking for more accessories, check out the HyperX CloudX Stinger 2 Core wired headset (MRP: Rs. 3,727) for Rs. 499 or the HyperX Knight backpack (MRP: Rs. 6,397) for just Rs. 999. Both are indeed solid deals if you are someone who needs to upgrade your gaming setup.

HP Smart Tank Printer: Festive deals

HP Smart Tank printers are also part of the festive offer for eligible printers. They will offer a Fastrack Vibes 4.0 by Titan, a VIP business trolley, or an India Terrain voucher, depending on the model and offer.

Also, in case you are using an HDFC or SBI credit card, there is an instant Rs. 750 cashback, as well as up to Rs. 1,000 more in bonus cashback.

How to avail the festive deals from HP?

These promotions are on the HP online store, HP World, and authorised retailers, but remember—the specific offers (cashback amounts, exchange values, accessory deals, and protection packages) depend on the device and payment method. Make sure you check eligibility and terms before you buy. The clock’s ticking: the offer ends November 10, 2026.

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