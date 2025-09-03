How much electricity does the internet consume? The hidden cost of clicking The internet is made up of many components, including your internet service provider, routers, switches, and servers. All these components work on electricity. Here's how much electricity the internet consumes in a day.

Have you ever wondered how the internet works and how much energy it consumes? The internet isn't something that hangs in the air; it's a vast system of interconnected cables, like fiber optics, that transfer your data in small packets using wireless signals.

When a user searches for a website on their device, the device connects to an Internet Service Provider (ISP), which then directs the request through various routers and switches. These devices use IP addresses to find the most efficient path to the destination server. The server then sends the data back to the device, following the same path.

How much energy does the internet consume?

Since many components and devices are involved in this process, they all run on electricity. The servers that host all the data consume a large amount of energy. However, it's difficult to measure the precise amount of energy consumed by the internet due to its complex infrastructure, which includes data centers, networks, and user devices like routers and modems.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global internet is estimated to consume between 200-400 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity annually. This translates to 547.95 - 1095.89 GWh per day energy. To put into perspective, it is like powering several major cities. For example, it's roughly equivalent to powering 9 to 18 cities the size of Mumbai for an entire day.

This also accounts for 1-1.5 per cent of the total global electricity consumption in 2022. This energy powers vast networks of data centers and communication infrastructure, and projections indicate that consumption will increase significantly as internet traffic continues to grow.

Switch to renewable energy

As per a report on The Conversation, around 50 per cent of data centers now contain over 5,000 servers and are generally larger than 1,000 square meters. These massive centers are typically used by major players in the data industry, such as Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, or Amazon Web Services (AWS). In fact, AWS alone hosts 5.8 per cent of all websites on the internet.

Many of these data centers have been actively working to reduce their environmental impact and, in turn, lower their energy bills by using renewable energy.

