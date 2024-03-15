Honor Pad 9 India launch confirmed: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : HONOR Honor Pad 9

Honor is all set to launch a new tablet in India. The Honor Pad 9, which was first unveiled at the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February alongside the Honor MagicBook Pro 16, will soon launch in India. The company is yet to reveal the launch date of the upcoming tablet but it has created a microsite for the same on Amazon and also teased it via an X post (formerly Twitter). Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Honor Pad 9.

The Honor Pad 9 microsite on Amazon has confirmed that the upcoming tablet will be available for sale via Amazon. In addition to this, HTech Joint Managing Director, CP Khandelwal, has also confirmed the launch of the Honor Pad 9 in India and added that the tablet will be offered with a Bluetooth keyboard.

“Get hyped, India! Prepare for the launch of the HONOR Pad 9. With a FREE BT keyboard, a lightning-fast 120Hz refresh rate, and a captivating 2.5K immersive 12.1-inch display, HONOR Pad 9 is set to redefine your tech experience! STAY TUNED for the big reveal! #ComingSoon,” Khandelwal posted.

The information available on the Amazon microsite reveals that the Indian variant of the pad will carry similar specifications to its global counterpart. Honor Pad 9 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM alongside an additional 8GB of vRAM and 256GB of storage. The tablet will run MagicOS 7.2.

It will feature a 12.1-inch display with 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of peak brightness level. It will come with an ultra-thin design and have a metallic finish.

Honor Pad 9 is also confirmed to come with eight speakers, bidirectional voice enhancement technology, and background noise cancellation.

