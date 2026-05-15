HMD Vibe 2 5G to launch under Rs 9000 with 6000mAh battery and 5G connectivity: Launch set for May 21

New Delhi:

HMD is all set to launch the new Vibe 2 5G in India on May 21, and, honestly, there is not much left to the imagination. Most of the important stuff has already leaked online. Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared that HMD plans to target budget buyers who want 5G and serious battery life, and they are not holding back on choices.

HMD Vibe 2 5G: Expected details

Here is what you can expect on the pricing front:

HMD’s Vibe 2 5G will reportedly come in three variants: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage at Rs 8,999 4GB RAM with 128GB at Rs 9,999 6GB RAM with 128GB at Rs 10,999



If these prices are accurate, this phone is going to stir up the entry-level 5G market.

Processor and device protection

Under the hood, leaks say the phone runs on a Unisoc T8200 chip. You’ll get up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, so it covers the basics for daily work and play. There’s 5G support, and for some extra peace of mind, the phone has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

(Image Source : HMD VIBE 2 5G)HMD Vibe 2 5G

Battery: Being the biggest highlight

Battery life is a big focus here for the new HMD Vibe 2 5G. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. For anyone who prefers to game, stream or just does not want to carry around a charger, this is a win-win. It charges at 18W through USB Type-C, so topping up won’t feel like a drag.

Camera strength

The camera setup is pretty straightforward: a dual camera at the back, with the main shooter being a 50-megapixel AI sensor. The company has not said much about the secondary camera yet. Up front, you get an 8-megapixel selfie camera for video calls.

And yes, the phone still keeps the 3.5mm headphone jack — a small but important detail for a lot of budget users.

For the launch, the Vibe 2 5G drops on May 21 at noon, and you will find it on Flipkart. You get to choose from three colours: Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink.

So, if you are hunting for affordable 5G with strong battery life (and you love options), the Vibe 2 5G looks like it’s worth waiting for.