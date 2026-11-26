HMD is gearing up to bring a new budget smartphone to India by the name of Rise 4G. As per the rumour, this upcoming smartphone is basically a rebranded Arc 2, which popped up in select countries earlier this year. The company has not made anything official yet, but as per the leaked poster, there are already new and show-off related to the design and branding of the new handset.

HMD Rise 4G: India launch timeline and design details

From what’s out there, the HMD Rise 4G keeps most of the features found in the Arc 2. If HMD keeps the price low, this handset will appeal to anyone who just wants a reliable phone, a big battery, and the basics covered.

A tipster called HMD_MEME’S (@smashx_60) posted what looks like official marketing material online. Judging by the image, the Rise 4G sports a flat back and a pill-shaped camera module in the top-left corner.

There is a blue version that looks almost identical to the Arc 2’s Dark Blue variant.

Power and volume buttons sit on the right side.

The LED flash, this time, is tucked between the cameras with a small tweak from the global Arc 2.

The device have an AI camera branding and the slogan ‘Rise With Every Shot’ right at the back. That ‘Coming Soon’ tagline, that states clearly that the Indian launch is around the corner.

Still, HMD has not made anything related to the official features and launch date, by the time of writing.

HMD Rise 4G Specifications (Expected)

Under the hood, if the Rise 4G copies the Arc 2, it will have some expected features that were seen before:

The Arc 2 launched in Thailand on July 10 for THB 2,290 (around Rs. 6,200).

It has a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate, all powered by a Unisoc T603 chip (12 nm, up to 1.8GHz), 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage.

The cameras on the Arc 2 are said to be pretty straightforward, as it features a 13MP shooter on the back and a 5MP selfie camera tucked inside a waterdrop notch.

The battery is said to be strong too, as it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which is further supported by 10W wired charging.

With these kinds of specifications, the upcoming Rise 4G is expected to launch as a no-nonsense, budget-friendly handset that covers the essentials without trying to do too much.

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