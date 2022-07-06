Hisense launches 120-inch laser TV in India worth Rs 5 lakh: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : HISENSE Hisense launches 120-inch laser TV

With an aim to transform the home entertainment experience, global technology brand Hisense on Wednesday launched a new 120-inch 4K smart laser TV, 120L9G, in India.

Priced at Rs 4,99,999, the laser TV, which comes with 3,000 lumens brightness and 4K UHD picture quality, will be available in India starting from July 6 on Amazon.

"Hisense is the most awarded brand globally for laser TV innovations. We have made rapid strides by amplifying our product range and with the launch of this industry-first large screen 4K smart laser TV, we look forward to redefining the home cinema experience of our users in India," Rishi Tandon, COO, Hisense India, said in a statement.

The company claims that the TV uses the world's first triple colour laser technology - pure red, green and blue lasers - to achieve new levels of colour performance, reaching 107 per cent of the BT.2020 colour space.

Its High Dynamic Range (HDR) produces outstanding specular highlights and depth of colour with a brightness of 3000 lumens, the company said.

Hisense has its footprints globally with a presence in over 160 countries, along with 14 manufacturing facilities located in countries like South Africa, Slovenia, Serbia, Mexico, Czech Republic, etc.

The company said it is committed to continuous innovation with 18 R&D hubs across the globe and invests 5 per cent of its revenue back into R&D every year.