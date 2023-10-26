Here's what you should know about new SIM card purchase rules starting December 1

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

New Sim Rule from December 1: The government is leaving no stone unturned in its ongoing efforts to combat the rising tide of scams and frauds. To protect people from falling prey to fraudulent activities, the Department of Telecommunications has announced changes in the rules governing the purchase of SIM cards. These new rules will take effect nationwide from December 1, 2023, with the aim of putting an end to the excessive purchase of SIM cards using a single ID.

Originally slated for implementation on October 1, 2023, the Department of Telecommunications has extended the deadline by two months, allowing telecom companies more time to prepare for these changes. The new regulations instruct telecom operators to implement the rules from December 1.

Cracking Down on Bulk SIM Purchases

The new rules are designed to curb the purchase of SIM cards in bulk, and those who violate these rules may face repercussions. In this regard, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav emphasised that the government has introduced these rules to protect individuals from cyber fraud and scams. As part of this initiative, more than 52 lakh connections have already been blocked to combat fraudulent calls.

Penalties for Non-compliance

The new rules stipulate that any telecom company allowing the sale of SIM cards without proper registration after November 30 may face a hefty fine of Rs 10 lakh. With approximately 10 lakh SIM card sellers operating across the country, it is now mandatory for all dealers to complete their registration process by the end of November.

The extended deadline offers telecom companies the necessary time to adapt to these new regulations and ensure compliance with the updated rules.

