Helium offers exchange of old ACs, refrigerators and washing machines via Selsmart: How to redeem offer?

Selsmart, the consumer platform from Attero, has teamed up with Helium, an air-conditioning brand that offers a hassle-free appliance exchange right on Helium’s online store. So, if you are buying a new AC from the company, you can swap your old AC, fridge, washing machine, or air cooler. Selsmart takes care of picking it up from your doorstep and pays you instantly, making the whole process quick and easy.

How to exchange your old appliance when buying a Helium AC?

This service is made for folks who hate jumping through hoops just to get rid of old appliances when upgrading. No more hunting for buyers or worrying about disposal.

You just check the exchange value with Selsmart’s calculator while shopping on Helium’s site.

If you like the price, request a pickup- done.

The amount is locked in; you will not get any surprise deductions at the last minute.

Once your purchase and exchange request go through, Selsmart shows up at your door, collects your old gadget, and zaps over the payment digitally. You do not have to coordinate anything, as the sale and pickup happen as part of buying your new AC.

Selsmart is not just collecting appliances

They make sure everything goes to Attero’s official recycling facility in Roorkee, where the tech team recovers valuable materials using their own patented processes. They claim to snag over 22 key minerals from electronics and batteries, and they have got more than 50 global patents backing those claims.

For buyers, this means you avoid letting old appliances collect dust, selling them off through informal routes, or tossing them out without knowing their fate. It’s an organised, responsible way to clear out the old while making space for the new.

Selsmart expands its network and puts its exchange service

By working with Helium, Selsmart expands its network and puts its exchange service right into the brand’s online checkout. People already use Selsmart for take-back services, but now, if you are on Helium’s website, you can check values instantly as you shop.

Nitin Gupta, Attero’s CEO, said that the partnership makes it easier for everyone to recycle old electronics and appliances and ties consumer upgrades with proper material recovery. Aman Munka from Helium adds that the goal is to let customers manage buying a new AC and retiring their old appliance all in one place- no need to jump between platforms.

Selsmart operates in more than 25 cities and has helped over 400,000 people already. With these kinds of partnerships, they are making appliance exchanges and responsible recycling more mainstream and approachable across India.

Overall, if you are thinking of upgrading your AC this Diwali, then a new Helium AC gives you a chance to trade in your eligible old appliance. Selsmart handles the whole thing for you- from confirming the exchange value to doorstep pickup and digital payment.

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