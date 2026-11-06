Haier In-Vista 5-door refrigerator with 5-zone storage, MRA fresh technology launched in India: Details here

Haier Appliances has launched the new premium In-Vista 5-door side-by-side refrigerator in the Indian market, which targets consumers who are looking for premium appliances with advanced food preservation features and integrated kitchen designs. The machine was unveiled at the ‘Elevate with Haier’ launch event, which took place today (on October 14, 2026), showcasing the refrigerator, which comes in combination with built-in aesthetics, dedicated storage zones, smart connectivity, and a specialised cooling system.

Price in India and availability

Priced at Rs 2,59,990, the Haier In-Vista will be available through the official website of the company, as well as at retail outlets all across the nation. The company further describes it as a 5-door built-in refrigerator, which has been designed to blend with modern kitchen cabinetry while offering flexible food storage options.

It comes in an Ornate Black stone-textured finish, which may complement the premium kitchen interiors with a modern touch.

Highlighting features

The refrigerator uses free built-in technology from the company, which claims to enable installation with zero-centimetre side gaps.

According to the company, its bottom heat-exchange architecture moves heat exchange away from the side panels, enabling the appliance to sit smoothly and flush with surrounding cabinetry.

With the hydraulic hinge, the appliance supports a 113-degree door opening, while an automatic closing mechanism gets activated at 45 degrees temperature. The refrigerator can further be used as a freestanding side-by-side model, which offers flexibility for different kitchen layouts.

5-Door, 5-zone storage system

The In-Vista refrigerator comes with a 5-door, 5-zone Family Care layout with 12 storage sections. Each zone has been designed to accommodate different food category, which needs specific temperatures to keep the food fresh and preserved.

The refrigerator further comes with a Fridge Zone that operates between +1 degree celsius and +9 degree celsius, an MRA Fresh Zone with the same temperature range, and a 66-litre magic convertible zone which is adjustable between -20 degrees Celsius and +5 degrees Celsius.

It also includes a freezer zone operating between -14 degrees Celsius and -24 degrees Celsius and a Deep Freeze Zone capable of reaching -30 degrees Celsius.

This arrangement will enable the user to store more fresh produce and beverages, preserve frozen food for longer, along with keeping other ingredients easily dedicated to compartments.

MRA fresh technology and convertible storage

One of the key highlight of the newly launched premium appliance is MRA Fresh Technology from the company, which is designed to maintain high humidity in a sealed drawer for fruits and vegetables.

Haier claims that the technology provides 2 to 6 times better moisture retention, which could help in preserving freshness for a longer span.

According to company’s product specifications, the system can also retain over 95 per cent of soluble sugar and Vitamin C under specified conditions, which is a plus point for health-conscious users.

The 66-litre Magic Convertible Zone further offers additional flexibility to the appliance, enabling the users to adjust its temperature as per storage needs.

It can also accommodate beverages, fresh produce, meat, seafood and frozen food. A dedicated automatic ice maker is also included.

Bottom cooling system and ABT pro sterilisation

The refrigerator features a Bottom Cooling System which places the evaporator and fan at the base. Haier claims that the system enables 50 per cent faster air circulation, that helps in preventing frost from forming on food- and maintain a kind of temperature that fluctuates below 0.1 degree celsius under specified conditions.

The appliance also includes ABT Pro sterilisation, which runs an automated cycle approximately every hour, with each cycle taking less than 20 minutes under specified operating conditions. Users can monitor sterilisation progress through the connected app.

Smart features and interior lighting

Haier In-Vista comes with sensor-activated ambient lighting and 270-degree interior illumination to improve visibility inside the refrigerator. Its Master Smart app suite enables the users to:

Track food and expiry cycles

Receive storage recommendations

Manage ice production

Optimise energy use

Monitor sterilisation progress

The automatic ice maker also supports:

Standard

Cyclic

Custom

Sleep modes

NS Satish, CEO of Haier Appliances India, said “At Haier, innovation begins with understanding how consumer lifestyles are evolving and creating solutions that make everyday living better. With the launch of the In-Vista, we are reimagining premium refrigeration with India’s only five-door built-in refrigerator, bringing a new level of luxury and functionality to modern Indian kitchens.”

“Featuring Haier’s Free Built-in Technology for seamless integration with kitchen interiors, intelligent 5-zone storage and advanced food preservation, the In-Vista 5-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator brings together thoughtful design and practical innovation. This launch reflects our continued focus on developing products that combine distinctive aesthetics with everyday convenience, while strengthening Haier’s premium portfolio and bringing a new standard of refrigeration to Indian homes”, He further added.

With its five-zone storage system, convertible compartment, connected features and built-in installation technology, the Haier In-Vista expands the company's premium refrigerator portfolio in India.

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