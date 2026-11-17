Grand Theft Auto 6, the most anticipated game, is finally coming out and has already pulled in more than USD 1 billion through pre-orders before it even hits shelves on November 19. At present, over 12 million people have locked in their copies for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Market research from Sensor Tower pegs pre-order revenue at USD 1.18 billion, which says a lot about how hyped people are for the next big release from Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 pre-orders reportedly cross 12 million copies

Digging into the numbers, Sensor Tower’s tracker shows GTA 6 has racked up about 12.13 million pre-orders on current-gen consoles. PlayStation 5 leads by a wide margin, with around 9.08 million copies sold and about USD 880 million earned just from that crowd. The Xbox Series S/X sits at about 3.06 million pre-orders, translating to USD 296 million in revenue. That means roughly three-quarters of pre-orders are coming from PlayStation fans.

Rockstar has not officially put out its own numbers, but both Sony and Microsoft have already said GTA 6 is their most pre-ordered game ever on PlayStation and Xbox. For some context, GTA 5 made USD 1 billion in just its first three days on sale. Now, GTA 6 looks set to top that number before launch, lining it up as one of the biggest entertainment releases ever.

GTA 6 pre-orders exceed Take-Two's expectations

Things keep looking up for Rockstar’s parent company, too. Take-Two Interactive’s CEO Strauss Zelnick said GTA 6 pre-orders are way beyond what they first expected. During the company’s latest earnings call, he sounded confident that the final numbers will speak for themselves.

On top of all that, another industry research firm, Newzoo, predicts GTA 6 could rake in between USD 3.3 billion and USD 5.2 billion in worldwide sales by the end of its first week, based on how the pre-orders are trending right now.

GTA 6 PC version, online mode expected in 2027

That might not be the end of the surge either. The PC version and the multiplayer mode, Grand Theft Auto Online, are expected to drop in 2027, which should keep the momentum going. For now, you can only pre-order on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, and you can pre-load the game before November 19. Just a heads-up: depending on your console, you will need as much as 212GB of free space.

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