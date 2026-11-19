The recently launched and most awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 is bringing back, along with its cheat codes, but with a twist. Players cannot use them right away, but they will have to finish the main story first, and then they can unlock each cheat individually. Overall, the game comes with 61 cheat codes: everything from changing cars and weather to tweaking character abilities or adding funky screen filters. In older GTA games, you could just type in a cheat whenever you wanted. Not anymore.

As of November 19 (2026), the guides could only find 18 out of 61 codes. Here is how the new system works and how to unlock and activate the cheat codes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

First question, as asked: how many cheat codes are in GTA 6?

A number of reports state that there are around 61 cheat codes, which are further split into 5 groups:

10 player cheats

11 combat cheats

21 vehicle spawns

3 environment cheats

16 screen filter cheats

These cheats will let the players to do various stuff like:

Grab extra ammo and cash

Spawn vehicles

Change the weather

Mess with visuals

So far, not all the cheat codes have been discovered yet, but so far, there are 18 codes (as per the reports) that have been posted online, and the rest are still a mystery.

How to unlock cheats in GTA 6?

Unlike the older version of the game (GTA 5), the new GTA 6 will make you finish the main story before you can use cheats. Once the player rolls the credits, they can see a new ‘Cheats’ section in the Progress menu.

But that is just the start, as each cheat has its own unlock requirement.

Some unlock right away, but others force you to tackle challenges, like winning races, collecting items, pulling off stunt jumps, getting medals at the shooting range, or finishing workouts.

The good news is that if you completed some activities during the story, they might find a few cheats unlocked already.

How to enter cheat codes on PS5 and Xbox? Smart tip

To activate a cheat code, player need to use the in-game phone and punch in button combos, by using the D-pad. It works pretty much the same for both systems, but the buttons are named differently. Like

On PlayStation 5:

Hit Up on the D-pad to bring up the phone.

Hold L1.

Press R1.

Enter the cheat using the D-pad directions.

On Xbox Series X|S:

Hit Up on the D-pad to bring up the phone.

Hold LB.

Press RB.

Enter the cheat using the D-pad directions.

Important point to remember: Players cannot activate a cheat until they have unlocked it.

A few cheat codes have been discovered during the gameplay so far

Here are a few cheats that players have found and unlocked:

Get USD 250,000: Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right Unlimited Focus: Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right Attack Force: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Down Cycle Weather: Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Up, Right Raise Heat Level: Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Down, Up Raise Wanted Level: Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Right, Up Body Armour: Down, Up, Left, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down

So far, the only money cheat discovered is the USD 250,000 one.

4 cheat codes include:

Money

Unlimited Focus

Attack Force

Cycle Weather

Players can unlock them once they are finished with the story.

Do GTA 6 cheat codes work online?

No, as per the details, these cheat codes are just for single-player mode.

They cannot be used online, and there are no classic phone-number cheats like in GTA 4 or 5, so acting smart will not work here.

Even though you use the in-game phone, you enter button combos, not phone numbers.

Lastly, if you turn on a cheat code, the game will disable saving and block any trophies or achievements for that session. So, always save before doing anything with the cheats, just to be on a safer side, or you might end up playing the entire game from the start itself.

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