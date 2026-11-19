Rockstar Games has launched the most-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on November 19 (2026), for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players in India can start playing the game now, as the title is unlocked for PS5 users as well as for Xbox X|S users. Ahead of the launch, the company has made pre-loading available for players who have purchased the game digitally ahead of the launch.

The game needs up to 212 GB of free storage space, depending on the console. Here is everything that Indian players need to know about the upcoming game, related to the release timeline, pricing, pre-loading process and storage.

Grand Theft Auto 6: India release date and time

The game has been launched across the world , and those who have a PS5 and an Xbox Series X|S can download the game easily.

Platforms supportive: PlayStation 5 (PS5)and Xbox Series X|S

GTA 6: Price in India and Editions

GTA 6 is available in Stamdard and Ultimate editions in India

The Standard Edition costs Rs 5,999 on the PlayStation store

The Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs 7,499 on the PlayStation store.

The Xbox store lists the game at a starting price of Rs 5,999.

While the Standard Edition will further include the base game, the Ultimate Edition adds some extra in-game content too, that includes:

Vehicles

Weapons

Character customisation options

Businesses associated with protagonists Jason and Lucia.

Vintage Vice City Pack and 1 month of GTA+ membership

Players who are purchasing either the digital edition before November 20 (2026) will also be eligible for the Vintage Vice City Pack and 1 month of GTA+ membership.

The physical version is further sold as a code-in-box package, which is a big change from that of the traditional game disc.

How to pre-load GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox

Rockstar has opened the pre-loading back on 0ovember 10 (which is 10 days prior to the official launch). This was done for the players who pre-ordered the game digitally.

On PS5:

Open Game Library

Go to Your Collection

Select GTA 6

Choose the countdown timer and ensure automatic downloads are enabled.

On Xbox Series X|S:

Open My Games and Apps

Navigate to Full Library

select GTA 6

Choose the install option

Keep the console connected to the internet and enable automatic updates.

GTA 6: Download size and storage requirements

GTA 6 needs up to 212 GB of free storage space for pre-loading.

Players may check their consoles for available storage before starting to download the file.

On PS5, storage space can be checked under Settings, followed by Storage.

If the space is insufficient, users can delete the unwanted games or files to expand the storage.

When is the GTA 6 PC releasing?

Rockstar Games has not yet announced a PC launch date(by the time of writing). The November 19 release is restricted to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

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